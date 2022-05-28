Obituary: Sharon Lee Gallegos
Sharon Lee Gallegos, also known as “Little Miss Nobody,” was born September 6, 1955 in New Mexico, and was found deceased near Congress, Arizona, on July 15, 1960. She was recently identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos.
The family would like to thank our communities for all of their support during this difficult time.
Private services will be held. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share condolence messages with the family. Services entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.
Information provided by the funeral home.
