Obituary: Sharon Lee Gallegos

Sharon Lee Gallegos, also known as “Little Miss Nobody,” was born September 6, 1955 in New Mexico, and was found deceased near Congress, Arizona, on July 15, 1960. She was recently identified as Sharon Lee Gallegos.

The family would like to thank our communities for all of their support during this difficult time.

Private services will be held.

