Obituary: Patsy S. Bath

Patsy S. Bath, 83, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 17, 2022. She and her late husband Ron lived in Prescott over 25 years after traveling to many locations due to his career as an airline pilot.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia at a later date.

