Obituary: Margaret Huard
Some people are just naturally friendly, warm, kind, and considerate towards others. Some are just filled with good intentions. Such has been the case with Margaret Huard who passed away on May 17, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Hers was a long life nearing 85 years, during which she acquired so many friends and a large family that included 48 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As a loving single mom of three grown children, she met and became married to her husband Don in 1982. Don, a single dad of four near-adult teenagers and “Margie” (as she preferred to be called) decided to combine their two families in a “Brady Bunch” way. Somehow, they managed to make their loving relationship work as they faced so many parenting and family challenges over the forty years of their marriage.
Margaret is survived by her son Keith Rabenneck (Laura) of Tucson, AZ, her sister Linda Antonio of Surprise, AZ, grandchildren Bobby Dean Brandon (Deborah) of Phoenix, AZ, Courtney Giles of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Nathan Giles (living in Texas) and so many others.
For Don, there is no limit to his gratitude to God and to Margie for granting him such a treasure of love It will endure forever.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
