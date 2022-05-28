OFFERS
Saturday, May 28
Obituary: Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson

Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 28, 2022 9:53 p.m.

Louie Robert (Bob) Hanson was born to Lewis and Jessie Hanson on May 19, 1933 in Waukon, Iowa, and met his Savior and Lord on May 17, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona.

Bob graduated from Waukon High School in 1951. In 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Schlake. He worked with his father as a carpenter until he enlisted in the Air Force in 1953. This was the beginning of a very exciting journey that would last over 23 years as they served and lived in many states and three foreign countries. They were stationed in Spain and England, each for three years. Bob also served one year in Viet Nam. Three children were born to this union: son, Ricky, in Cheyenne, Wyoming; son, Mark, in Madrid, Spain; and daughter, Diane, in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts. One infant son, Jeffery, preceded him in death.

Bob’s military career as a Teletype and Crypto Technician proved to be rewarding and interesting and brought him to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E-9) when retiring in June 1976. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and other numerous military commendations. Bob, Carol, and Diane moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1976. They were very active at First Baptist Church, Prescott, now known as Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Bob became a licensed minister and Pastor to Senior Adults at First Baptist. They also went on the road in their motor home for a total of 10 years serving with SOWERS at churches, Christian schools, orphanages and Bible camps. They then settled once again in the Prescott area in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Carol, of almost 70 years; Ricky and wife, Kathy, of Prescott Valley; Mark and wife, Dana, of Henderson, Nevada; Diane and husband, Todd, of Bend, Oregon; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Internment will be at Prescott National Cemetery with full military honors. Services are at 2 p.m., on July 1 at the Cemetery Pavilion.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Information provided by the funeral home.

