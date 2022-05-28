Obituary: Kenneth Stanley Collins, Sr.
February 5, 1929 — May 2, 2022
Our country lost a legend when Ken passed away peacefully in his home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
His career spanned 32 years in the Air Force and CIA. He was a warrior, test pilot and an instructor. He flew fighter aircraft during the Korean War and Reconnaissance aircraft out of Area 51 as a test pilot, then flying spy planes. His many awards proved him a distinguished member of the Military and CIA communities.
Ken was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and followed both parents, and all his siblings in death.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters Sharon (Joe), Melissa and son Mark (Barbara). He was preceded in death by his late wife Jane and son Kent. Ken is survived by his grandchildren: John (Lisa), Krista (Jason), Jessica (Liam) and Caitlin (Andy), Mark Jr. and Morgan; plus six great-grandsons.
Ken was also survived by Sandra’s three children: Dana (Roger), Randy (Shanon) and Jaime (Dan) plus Sandra’s grandchildren and great-granddaughter, who all adored him.
He will be solely missed.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m., at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott.
Services under the care of Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
