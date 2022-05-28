OFFERS
Saturday, May 28
Obituary: Joey Michael Hernandez

Joey Michael Hernandez. (Courtesy)

Joey Michael Hernandez. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 28, 2022 9:35 p.m.

Joey Michael Hernandez began his journey into eternal life into the kingdom of God on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Joey was born in Prescott, Arizona, on January 18, 1955.

Joey was raised in Mayer, Arizona on his grandparents’ farm surrounded by nine uncles and aunts who loved him unconditionally. Joey will be remembered for his kind spirit and generosity. As an avid sports fan, he enjoyed the local Arizona teams, but he always had a special place in his heart for the Lakers, Dodgers and Green Bay Packers.

Joey is survived by his mother, Carol Medina; brother Michael Medina (Becky); Chad Medina (Michelle) of Glendale, and sister Lorrie Pieratt (Dan) of Surprise; three nephews and two great-nieces.

Interment will be at noon on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Following the interment, a Celebration of Life will be held at Willow Lake Garden Ramada, 1497 Heritage Park Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301.

ABC Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.

Information provided by the family.

