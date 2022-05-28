Obituary: Joey Michael Hernandez
Joey Michael Hernandez began his journey into eternal life into the kingdom of God on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Joey was born in Prescott, Arizona, on January 18, 1955.
Joey was raised in Mayer, Arizona on his grandparents’ farm surrounded by nine uncles and aunts who loved him unconditionally. Joey will be remembered for his kind spirit and generosity. As an avid sports fan, he enjoyed the local Arizona teams, but he always had a special place in his heart for the Lakers, Dodgers and Green Bay Packers.
Joey is survived by his mother, Carol Medina; brother Michael Medina (Becky); Chad Medina (Michelle) of Glendale, and sister Lorrie Pieratt (Dan) of Surprise; three nephews and two great-nieces.
Interment will be at noon on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Following the interment, a Celebration of Life will be held at Willow Lake Garden Ramada, 1497 Heritage Park Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301.
ABC Funeral Services is handling the arrangements.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Plans underway for $64.3M runway extension at Prescott airport
- Need2Know: Wendy's dining room in Prescott Valley expected to reopen by end of May; C-A-L Ranch in Prescott Valley may open in late June; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties celebrates grand opening May 20
- Water line replacement to close part of Gurley Street downtown
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Fire crews respond to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Residents get positive news about Crooks Fire at Thursday’s community meeting
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: