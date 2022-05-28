Obituary: James Russell Dickson
James Russell Dickson, D.D.S., 91, passed away on May 19, 2022 in Denver, Colorado of natural causes. Jim was born to Hazel and James Dickson in Jerome, Arizona on December 3, 1930.
Jim attended the University of Arizona followed by the University of Minnesota Dental School. Jim enlisted in the army and was stationed at Letterman’s Hospital in San Francisco where he met his wife, Phyllis, on a blind date. Jim and Phyllis were married at her family ranch in Montana and stationed in France where their daughter, Nicole, was born. On their return, they settled in Prescott, Arizona, where their son, Scott, was born.
Jim practiced dentistry in Prescott for over 30 years. He was active in The Salvation Army, Rotary, Boy Scouts and on the board of Yavapai Savings and Loan. Jim had many interests - hiking the Grand Canyon, trips to Mexico, gliders, piloting his own plane, and boating in San Diego and the San Juan Islands.
Jim is predeceased by his wife, Phyllis (2014). He is survived by daughter, Nicole, of Denver, Colorado and son, Scott, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Jim is also survived by brother, Ronald Dickson and sister, Marjorie Preston of Phoenix, Arizona. Jim and Phyllis had many fond memories of living in Prescott and the life-long friends they made. The family is grateful for the wonderful and full lives they lived.
Information provided by the family.
