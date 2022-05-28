Obituary: Evelyn Reek

Evelyn Reek passed away Thursday morning, May 12, 2022, shedding her earthly body for the heavenly home she had hoped for during her last years of life. She loved her family, nature, and flowers and saw beauty in everything and everyone. She was 94.

Evelyn Joyce Puffer was born in Ashtabula, Ohio in 1927 to Arthur and Agnes Puffer and had three siblings, Helen, Henry, and Geraldine. She took secretarial courses at the Ashtabula Business College while still in high school, and following graduation as the valedictorian of Edgewood High School class of 1945, she became the secretary for the city clerk of Ashtabula.

In September 1947, she met Robert Reek at a farewell party, as he was being transferred back to Chicago. Bob, whose home was Maywood, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, worked as an electrical engineer for Automatic Electric Company of Chicago, Illinois, and was in Ashtabula during the summer, helping to install Ashtabula’s first dial telephone system. The party was at the boarding house run by the mother of Evelyn’s best girlfriend, who invited Evelyn to attend. It was love at first sight and after a brief long-distance romance, they married 10 months later. Their marriage lasted almost 74 years!

After their marriage, they resided in the Chicago suburbs of Bellwood and Mount Prospect. Bob and Evelyn were active in the communities and in their Presbyterian church. Evelyn, a stay-at-home mom, was devoted to her family, creating a stable, loving home. She was very artistic and creative and became an excellent seamstress and tailor, sewing clothes for her children and herself. She also began taking night school classes to improve her skills, and became expert at the decoupage craft which was a popular hobby at the time.

Following Bob’s retirement from Teletype Corporation in 1975, they researched places to live and in March 1987, visited a former Mount Prospect neighbor who lived in Prescott, Arizona. They were impressed with the small-town atmosphere and the moderate climate of the town and bought a house in March 1986 and moved the following September. Both became active in the community and the Trinity Presbyterian Church where Evelyn served as a deacon and worked with the Community Cupboard.

Also, she was an active member of the local chapter of the Audubon Society. She planted large vegetable and flower gardens and continued her education at Yavapai College, taking a variety of courses including botany, birds of the area, and music.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Agnes (Hannah) Puffer, her sister. Helen (Puffer) Hicks, brother-in-law Lloyd Hicks, brother Henry Puffer, sister-in-law Beatrice Puffer, and brother-in-law Major Kenneth Knuebel.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband Robert Reek, her younger sister Geraldine (Kenneth) Knuebel, her children Janis (Mary Kay Brimeyer) Reek, Kenneth (Margaret) Reek, and Nancy (Cliff Speckman) Kaye. Evelyn dearly loved her grandchildren, Meghan, Craig, Colleen, and Ryann, and her seven great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., June 6, 2022 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86303. Donations may be made to a memorial fund in Evelyn’s name at the church, or Evelyn would appreciate a tree planted in her memory.

Funeral services provided by Neptune Society, Phoenix, Arizona.

Information provided by the family.