Obituary: Doyle Joseph Thibault

Doyle Joseph Thibault, 84, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at home, in Prescott, Arizona. Doyle was born to Albert and Marjorie (Servoss) Thibault, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on January 8, 1938.

Doyle moved with his family to Denver, Colorado, where he was raised and spent his childhood, having numerous adventures with his older brother Duane (born in 1936), when they were not working in the family bakery business. His younger brother, Michael, was born in 1945. Doyle graduated from Jefferson High School in 1956.

He met Jane (Janie) Astrid Lowe when out with friends, and they soon developed a true romance that resulted in 52 years of marriage, a daughter Linda and a son, James. Doyle and Janie relocated to California for a short time, but then returned to the Denver, Colorado area and settled in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, where they stayed to raise their family. They traveled together throughout the western U.S., and Linda and James kept them hopping.

Always athletic, Doyle was a runner, tennis player, golfer and danced with Janie as often as possible. Doyle worked at several jobs, including a large bakery, before opening Angie’s, an Italian/Mexican restaurant. Doyle loved the food industry and he began working for Leprino Foods while still operating Angie’s.

Because of his friendly, cheerful and approachable nature Doyle rose through the ranks at Leprino Foods, quickly becoming a regional sales manager. With a heavy heart he eventually sold Angie’s to pursue his other career. His promotions at his job resulted in moves to Phoenix, Arizona, and Orange County, California and back to Arizona.

Doyle and Janie had a true passion for life, dancing, literally, through much of it. They also traveled and saw many places together throughout their lives, including several cruises and trips to Hawaii. They especially enjoyed beaches, the ocean and just being with family. A family that included five grandchildren, and eventually 14 great-grandchildren. They settled in Prescott, Arizona, in 1997 after Doyle’s retirement, where his passion for golf grew. He played frequently with different friends, but always with his best friend, Dean.

Janie was not to see all her great-grandchildren, though. On December 27, 2011 Janie passed away after a battle with cancer. Heartbroken by this, Doyle busied himself with friends and activities, but did not truly embrace life again until he found Marjut Schrieber, who became his partner in 2015 and remained his love and his dance partner until his passing.

Marjut gave his life purpose again; together they traveled to Finland, Sweden and Estonia, trips which Doyle treasured. Doyle continued to play golf, and with Marjut and a group of friends they danced regularly. Doyle danced with everybody, much to their delight; he was so fond of his dance friends.

Doyle is survived by his daughter Linda and her husband Larry (Puga), his son James and his wife Jayma, his grandsons Joseph, Jesse, Travis, Anthony and David; his brother Duane; his brother Michael and his wife, Stephanie; a number of nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends.

Memorial Services for Doyle will be held on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home Prescott Chapel; 303 S. Cortez St. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the family.