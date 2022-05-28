Obituary: Donald B. McGlamery

Donald B. McGlamery — husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Don was born and raised in Arizona.

Don’s freshman year in college was at the Citadel in South Carolina, he returned to Arizona and graduated from the University of Arizona in Civil Engineering, after a three-year stint as an officer in the Army serving his country. He met his wife of 62 years in his senior year at the U of A. After graduation he moved to California to work for the state as a junior Civil Engineer. He married his wife, Shelley, and they moved to Honolulu where he worked for Hawaiian Dredging in the construction field.

A few years later, they moved back to Arizona where their son was born, and Don worked for a Consulting firm. He was offered a job in Northern California as Asst. City Engineer. Their daughter was born in Northern California. He worked for a consulting firm in San Francisco and in construction in the East Bay. By this time, Don felt he had enough experience to open his own firm in Consulting Engineer. He had his firm for many years before retiring to Arizona.

Don felt it was important to give back to the community and was very involved in the school and sports while his children were growing up. Upon moving to Arizona, he continued in that vein. Don was a kind and caring man and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter and their spouses and four grandchildren and their spouses as well as his sister and her family.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Doctors Without Borders or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

