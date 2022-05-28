Obituary: Clarence R. Mather
Clarence R. Mather was born in Old Lyme, Connecticut on November 13, 1926. His parents were Clarence R. Mather Sr. and Quinchette Goss. They had three children, Clarence being the oldest.
Clarence joined the Army National Guard for three years and then went west with his dad. He became a long-haul trucker for 40 years. In San Diego twice, square danced and left for Prescott where he worked for an auto sales business. He met Tina Griffith at Mile High Square Dance Club and was married on September 19, 2002 and has been happily married for 20 years. Traveling 16 years with Masters Touch Travel Tours, 15 years of mission work with the Navajos and in Mexico, 23 years with Habitat for Humanity, driving backroads and active at Word of Life and Heights Church. He died on May 20, 2022 at 95 and one half years, having lived his last five years at Las Fuentes Resort Village.
Memorial Services for Clarence will be held Saturday, June 18, at 2 p.m., at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Dr., Prescott.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
