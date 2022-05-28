Obituary: Boyd Reinhart Shaffer

Boyd Reinhart Shaffer of Prescott, Arizona passed from this life May 3, 2022 at the age of 73. Born in Akron, Ohio, and spending part of his childhood in El Paso, Texas, Boyd moved to Prescott in 1963. Boyd is survived by Sandy, his bride of 52 years; three children, Brandon, Trisha (Jonathan) Shaffer-Gates, Brad (Rhea) Shaffer; grandchildren, Aris Underhill, Tristan Jamison, Dylan Jamison, Elaina Shaffer, Bennett Shaffer, brothers William E. Shaffer of Houston, Texas, Dale Shaffer of Prescott, Arizona and sister Irene Mattingly of Tucson, Arizona; in-laws Ron (Patti) Bates, Tom Bumgardner, Peggy (Hector) Gonzalez, and Nancy (Bill) Krause. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Boyd loved God, his family and friends. He was proud to be a Badger and Sun Devil, but most important a Husband, Dad and Grampy. He never knew a stranger; if you were his friend, you were always his friend.

Boyd went to work in Prescott for Tarr McComb and Ware Electrical Distributors in 1972, which began his career. Moving to Phoenix in 1974, he continued his career in Electrical Distribution as an outside salesman for Amfac, eventually starting Shaffer Electric Supply in Phoenix and Prescott. He and Sandy moved back to Prescott in 1992 so his children could grow up in the community he loved.

A celebration of Boyd’s life will be held on June 11 at 11:00 a.m., at the Prescott Church of Christ, 1495 E. Rosser Street, Prescott, AZ 86301 (corner of Hwy 89). Reception to follow at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Hwy 69, Prescott, AZ 86301.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Dr. Sabbagh’s Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease research at Barrow. Gifts can be made online at https://giveto.supportbarrow.org/alzheimers, or mailed to: Barrow Neurological Foundation at 2910 N. 3rd Avenue, Suite 450, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

