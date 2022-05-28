OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Need2Know: Armadilla Wax Works closes in Prescott Valley for its move back to Prescott; Danny B’s Fish Shack in Prescott Valley closes, Chino Valley location remains; Prescott Computers stays open Charity in virtual reality: Habitat for Humanity, law firm raise money in the metaverse Phoenix cops find 1,200 catalytic converters as thefts soar CVPD to participate in Memorial Day weekend DUI traffic enforcement Chandler Police arrests Prescott Valley Circle K robbery suspect in Maricopa County Surging Arizona gun sales could surge anew in wake of mass shootings For many in Arizona, back to work does not mean back to the office Are Arizona lawmakers upset about being on Russian travel ban list? Nyet Tribal request to halt Arizona copper mine work is denied Prescott National Forest’s Stage II fire restrictions include limits on recreational shooting

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Charity in virtual reality: Habitat for Humanity, law firm raise money in the metaverse

President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, Jason Barlow speaks at a press conference unveiling metaverse collaboration. (John Brown/Cronkite News)

President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, Jason Barlow speaks at a press conference unveiling metaverse collaboration. (John Brown/Cronkite News)

JOHN BROWN, Cronkite News
Originally Published: May 28, 2022 4:28 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries