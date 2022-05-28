OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Bids range from $2M to $2.55M for purchase of old Prescott City Hall Prescott fireworks planned for July 4 at Watson Lake Chandler Police arrests Prescott Valley Circle K robbery suspect in Maricopa County Prescott High School graduates 333 seniors May 27 at Bill Shepard Field Arizona cities continued booming growth last year, Census Bureau says Prescott Valley to play host to Summer Garden Art Show, Public Art Display Watercolor Exhibit Prescott Fire Department extinguishes High Valley Ranch Road fire overnight Prescott National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day ceremony, May 30 Prescott National Forest offices closed May 30 to observe Memorial Day; Stage II fire restrictions remain Chino Valley Police to participate in Memorial Day weekend DUI traffic enforcement May 27-30

Subscribe Now
Saturday, May 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Bids range from $2M to $2.55M for purchase of old Prescott City Hall

The old Prescott City Hall property on Cortez Street has been advertised for sale and redevelopment for several months, and bids were opened on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Five proposals were submitted, ranging in bids amounts of $2 million to $2.55 million. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

The old Prescott City Hall property on Cortez Street has been advertised for sale and redevelopment for several months, and bids were opened on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Five proposals were submitted, ranging in bids amounts of $2 million to $2.55 million. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: May 28, 2022 11:22 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries