Prepare for sticker shock if you are traveling this summer
DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer
Originally Published: May 27, 2022 2:06 p.m.
Most Read
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Need2Know: Wendy's dining room in Prescott Valley expected to reopen by end of May; C-A-L Ranch in Prescott Valley may open in late June; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties celebrates grand opening May 20
- Water line replacement to close part of Gurley Street downtown
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Winds push Crooks Fire farther south, west, reducing containment from 22% to 16% April 26
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: