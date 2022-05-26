Prescott National Forest’s Stage II fire restrictions include limits on recreational shooting

OFFERS
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 26, 2022 11 p.m.

Stage II fire, smoking and recreational shooting restrictions took effect on the Prescott National Forest at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 26.

Stage II fire restrictions extend fire and smoking restrictions to developed recreation sites, a Forest Service news release reported.

“Fire officials use several criteria to determine when to modify fire restrictions, including current and predicted weather, fuel moistures, fire activity, and available firefighting resources,” the release stated. “These restrictions reduce the risk of unwanted human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and elevated fire weather conditions. Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited on National Forests.”

photo

Enlargeable map of Stage II fire restrictions on Prescott National Forest, as of May 27, 2022. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

PROHIBITIONS

• No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes.

• No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• No welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• No discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun.

• No operating a chainsaw or other equipment with an internal combustion engine from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EXEMPTIONS

Pursuant to Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 36 §261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from the provisions in this order:

• Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.

• Persons using a device solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

• Persons operating generators with an approved spark-arresting device in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator.

• Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

• Persons engaged in legal hunting activity pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations are allowed to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.

—The Daily Courier

