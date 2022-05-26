CAFMA responding to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers
Originally Published: May 26, 2022 6:46 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, May 26, 2022 6:57 PM
Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews responded to a wildfire north of Highway 89A across from the water towers in Prescott Valley shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) reported.
PVPD was encouraging drivers to avoid the area, as traffic was backed up significantly.
The initial fire threat was considered moderate, or a possible threat to life or property, PVPD added.
Continue to follow dCourier.com as the situation develops.
Most Read
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 25, 2022
- Need2Know: Wendy's dining room in Prescott Valley expected to reopen by end of May; C-A-L Ranch in Prescott Valley may open in late June; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties celebrates grand opening May 20
- Water line replacement to close part of Gurley Street downtown
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help
- Winds push Crooks Fire farther south, west, reducing containment from 22% to 16% April 26
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: