CAFMA responding to 'moderate' wildfire north of 89A, across from PV water towers

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews responded to a wildfire north of Highway 89A across from the water towers in Prescott Valley shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) reported.

PVPD was encouraging drivers to avoid the area, as traffic was backed up significantly.

The initial fire threat was considered moderate, or a possible threat to life or property, PVPD added.

Continue to follow dCourier.com as the situation develops.