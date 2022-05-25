OFFERS
Wednesday, May 25
Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic

Prescott Valley Police are asking the public's help in identifying this suspect in an early morning robbery May 25 at the Circle K convenience store. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Prescott Valley Police are asking the public's help in identifying this suspect in an early morning robbery May 25 at the Circle K convenience store. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 25, 2022 11:23 a.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed the Circle K convenience store at 6150 E. Highway 69 east of Franklin Phonetic School in the early morning hours of May 25.

At about 2 a.m. May 25, PVPD officers say they responded to a report of a robbery at the store.

A PVPD news release May 25 described the suspect as a Hispanic male who is about 5-foot-2 with a medium build. Surveillance footage of the suspect shows him wearing a baseball cap backwards with a long-sleeved Under Armour-brand hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Prescott Valley Police area asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect in an early morning robbery at the Circle K on East Highway 69 May 25, 2022. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

The suspect has tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye, police stated.

“The unidentified male is considered dangerous, and the public is advised not to make personal contact with him,” the release stated.

If you have any information on the suspect, call PVPD immediately at 928-772-9267 or contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or online at yavapaisw.com.

“You may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect while remaining anonymous,” the release added. “The person involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person accused may be found guilty by a court of law.”

