Obituary: Timothy James Clifford

Timothy James Clifford, 75, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Sunday, May 22, 2022 in Prescott. He was born Dec. 9, 1946 in Spencer, Iowa to Mark and Catherine Clifford.

Timothy grew up in Spencer. He attended Iowa State and the University of Wisconsin. He served in the Army National Guard and worked as a Postal Inspector and Treasury Agent. Tim enjoyed walking, golfing, travel and landscaping. In 2015 he was diagnosed with dementia and spent his final years at the Margaret T. Morris Center in Prescott.

He is preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his friend Jeffrey Soltis.

Service will be at the Warner Funeral Home, 225 W. 3rd St., Spencer, IA 51301. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to “People For Pets” Spencer, Iowa or the Yavapai County Humane Society. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Timothy’s online guest book. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

