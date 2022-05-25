Obituary: Dorothy Ashmore Lunn

Dorothy Ashmore Lunn of Prescott, Arizona, passed through the gates of heaven to be with her Lord on May 23, 2022. Dorothy was born Aug. 16, 1943, to her parents Clair and Martha Ashmore, and is survived by her husband Larry, her children Suzanne Gwinn and Matthew Harvey, her grandchildren Emily, Jeffrey, and Charlotte Harvey, and her sister Carla Laas.

Dorothy spent her childhood in Villisca, Iowa. She was the second of four children, including her older brother Vincent, twin sister Martha, and younger sister Carla.

As a young adult, Dorothy began her work life as a telephone operator and later as a phlebotomist in Chicago. There she met Jerry Harvey, whom she married in 1969. Dorothy and Jerry raised their two children, Suzi and Matthew, in Olney, Maryland. While living in Maryland, Dorothy was not just a housewife and mother, but also a student; she went to school part-time at the local community college and then at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, from which she graduated in 1984 with a BS in computer information management. While studying at UMBC, she participated in the internship program at the U.S. Department of Labor, where she began working full-time after graduating. She worked a full 20 years at DOL, retiring in 2003 as the Information Security Officer at the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

After her divorce from Jerry, Dorothy married Larry Lunn, adding his son Rick to her family. Dorothy and Larry have enjoyed life together for the past 34 years. Dorothy survived a battle with breast cancer in 2002-2003. After they retired from the federal government in 2003, she and Larry moved from Northern Virginia to Prescott, Arizona, where they have enjoyed their home, family and friends and a quieter pace of life for the past 19 years. Dorothy also enjoyed being much closer to her sisters in Phoenix and San Diego.

Dorothy loved to read, and she loved to travel; she was often able to combine the two as she and Larry traveled coast to coast and border to border many times over the years. Her other biggest passions apart from family and friends were gardening and playing cards; she was president of her community’s garden club for many years, and was part of many regular card games, social groups, and clubs. She loved the movies, dinner out with friends, and occasionally dropping a nickel or two at a casino somewhere. Dorothy’s life was full and varied, and she enjoyed the love of family and so many friends along the way.

The family will have a Celebration of Life in Prescott honoring Dorothy toward the end of June.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would want donations to the Susan G. Komen organization for breast cancer. Information provided by the family.