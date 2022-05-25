Obituary: Dorothy Ashmore Lunn

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Valley Police seeks public’s help finding suspect in robbery at Circle K east of Franklin Phonetic Prescott Valley’s town offices, library, police department lobby closed for Memorial Day No cases of monkeypox found in Arizona yet, Yavapai County reports Ducey discusses gun legislation in light of Texas shooting CVUSD faculty, staff, students welcome start of summer break Crooks Fire’s Burned Area Emergency Response Team says post-fire dangers still exist Crooks Fire area closure lifted, recreation sites reopen, Prescott NF reports Plans underway for $64.3M runway extension at Prescott airport Prescott Police searching for suspect of Iron Springs Shell gas station robbery, asking for community’s help YCSO to host remembrance ceremony for fallen Yavapai County law enforcement officers June 1

Subscribe Now
Thursday, May 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Dorothy Ashmore Lunn

Dorothy Ashmore Lunn. (Courtesy)

Dorothy Ashmore Lunn. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 25, 2022 10:35 p.m.

Dorothy Ashmore Lunn of Prescott, Arizona, passed through the gates of heaven to be with her Lord on May 23, 2022. Dorothy was born Aug. 16, 1943, to her parents Clair and Martha Ashmore, and is survived by her husband Larry, her children Suzanne Gwinn and Matthew Harvey, her grandchildren Emily, Jeffrey, and Charlotte Harvey, and her sister Carla Laas.

Dorothy spent her childhood in Villisca, Iowa. She was the second of four children, including her older brother Vincent, twin sister Martha, and younger sister Carla.

As a young adult, Dorothy began her work life as a telephone operator and later as a phlebotomist in Chicago. There she met Jerry Harvey, whom she married in 1969. Dorothy and Jerry raised their two children, Suzi and Matthew, in Olney, Maryland. While living in Maryland, Dorothy was not just a housewife and mother, but also a student; she went to school part-time at the local community college and then at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, from which she graduated in 1984 with a BS in computer information management. While studying at UMBC, she participated in the internship program at the U.S. Department of Labor, where she began working full-time after graduating. She worked a full 20 years at DOL, retiring in 2003 as the Information Security Officer at the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

After her divorce from Jerry, Dorothy married Larry Lunn, adding his son Rick to her family. Dorothy and Larry have enjoyed life together for the past 34 years. Dorothy survived a battle with breast cancer in 2002-2003. After they retired from the federal government in 2003, she and Larry moved from Northern Virginia to Prescott, Arizona, where they have enjoyed their home, family and friends and a quieter pace of life for the past 19 years. Dorothy also enjoyed being much closer to her sisters in Phoenix and San Diego.

Dorothy loved to read, and she loved to travel; she was often able to combine the two as she and Larry traveled coast to coast and border to border many times over the years. Her other biggest passions apart from family and friends were gardening and playing cards; she was president of her community’s garden club for many years, and was part of many regular card games, social groups, and clubs. She loved the movies, dinner out with friends, and occasionally dropping a nickel or two at a casino somewhere. Dorothy’s life was full and varied, and she enjoyed the love of family and so many friends along the way.

The family will have a Celebration of Life in Prescott honoring Dorothy toward the end of June.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would want donations to the Susan G. Komen organization for breast cancer. Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries