No cases of monkeypox found in Arizona yet, Yavapai County reports
265 COVID cases, six deaths reported since May 18
Confirmed cases of monkeypox, a rare infection that is typically found in central and western Africa, have been reported worldwide during May of 2022. No cases have been reported in Arizona, as of Friday, May 20.
One confirmed case has been identified in Massachusetts on May 18 and a second case is under investigation in New York.
ADHS released a health alert to providers on Friday recommending they consider monkeypox under the following scenarios:
Patients that have an otherwise unexplained rash that could be consistent with monkeypox and:
- Traveled, in the 30 days before onset, to a country or area where monkeypox has been reported OR
- Report contacts with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkeypox, OR
- Men who regularly have close or intimate in-person contact with other men.
Monkeypox can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact with someone who has monkeypox. It can also be passed by coming into contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated objects. Some patients may present with rash, swollen lymph nodes, and/or proctitis, and their illness could be clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) like syphilis or herpes. According to a CDC alert from May 20, several clusters involved persons who self-identified as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men. For any suspected cases, providers are encouraged to also screen for other rash-associated illnesses, including those caused by sexually transmitted infections or varicella. Providers should notify local public health regarding suspected monkeypox cases and isolate the patient in a negative air pressure room, if available, or a private room.
Standard, contact, and droplet precautions should also be used.
Please refer to the CDC for more guidance on monkeypox at cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.
COVID CASES & TESTING
Yavapai County reports 265 COVID-19 cases and six deaths since Wednesday, May 18.
There have been 48,858 positive cases and 1,214 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 11 COVID-patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports one patient, and the VA reports one patient. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, Yavapai County highly encourages you to get tested for COVID-19.
For questions about vaccine registration or to find an appointment near you please visit azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.
Get free at-home COVID-19 tests: The federal government started taking orders on Monday for a third round of COVID-19 test kits to be mailed to any U.S. household. A department of Health Services website said Monday that all U.S. households were eligible to order a third round of tests. Each order contains eight rapid antigen tests. Previously, four tests were sent out at a time. To order, visit covid/gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).
COVID-19 Free Testing Sites: We ask that you wear a mask at our testing sites and that you only come to be tested if you are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.
• Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 Testing Site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott. Days: Monday to Friday. Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday
• Cottonwood Days: Monday to Friday. Time: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Location: 300 South Willard St Cottonwood, AZ, 86326. PCR test.
• Camp Verde Days: Monday to Friday. Time 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Location: 1298 W Finnie Flat Rd Camp Verde, AZ, 86322. PCR test.
For questions about vaccine registration or to find an appointment near you, visit azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 17, 2022
- Need2Know: Wendy's dining room in Prescott Valley expected to reopen by end of May; C-A-L Ranch in Prescott Valley may open in late June; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties celebrates grand opening May 20
- Water line replacement to close part of Gurley Street downtown
- Lake, Zipperman, Corona lead ‘We the People AZ Alliance’ rally in Prescott High School auditorium
- Humboldt man dies in ATV accident in Mayer; 2nd ATV death in less than 2 weeks
- Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest, county
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
- Crooks Fire spreads to 3,914 acres, but now 22% contained, Prescott National Forest officials say
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Winds push Crooks Fire farther south, west, reducing containment from 22% to 16% April 26
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: