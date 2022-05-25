OFFERS
No cases of monkeypox found in Arizona yet, Yavapai County reports
265 COVID cases, six deaths reported since May 18

Originally Published: May 25, 2022 10:42 p.m.

Confirmed cases of monkeypox, a rare infection that is typically found in central and western Africa, have been reported worldwide during May of 2022. No cases have been reported in Arizona, as of Friday, May 20.

One confirmed case has been identified in Massachusetts on May 18 and a second case is under investigation in New York.

ADHS released a health alert to providers on Friday recommending they consider monkeypox under the following scenarios:

Patients that have an otherwise unexplained rash that could be consistent with monkeypox and:

  1. Traveled, in the 30 days before onset, to a country or area where monkeypox has been reported OR
  2. Report contacts with a person or people with confirmed or suspected monkeypox, OR
  3. Men who regularly have close or intimate in-person contact with other men.

Monkeypox can be passed through prolonged face-to-face contact with someone who has monkeypox. It can also be passed by coming into contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated objects. Some patients may present with rash, swollen lymph nodes, and/or proctitis, and their illness could be clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) like syphilis or herpes. According to a CDC alert from May 20, several clusters involved persons who self-identified as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men. For any suspected cases, providers are encouraged to also screen for other rash-associated illnesses, including those caused by sexually transmitted infections or varicella. Providers should notify local public health regarding suspected monkeypox cases and isolate the patient in a negative air pressure room, if available, or a private room.

Standard, contact, and droplet precautions should also be used.

Please refer to the CDC for more guidance on monkeypox at cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.

COVID CASES & TESTING

Yavapai County reports 265 COVID-19 cases and six deaths since Wednesday, May 18.

There have been 48,858 positive cases and 1,214 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 11 COVID-patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports one patient, and the VA reports one patient. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, Yavapai County highly encourages you to get tested for COVID-19.

For questions about vaccine registration or to find an appointment near you please visit azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

Get free at-home COVID-19 tests: The federal government started taking orders on Monday for a third round of COVID-19 test kits to be mailed to any U.S. household. A department of Health Services website said Monday that all U.S. households were eligible to order a third round of tests. Each order contains eight rapid antigen tests. Previously, four tests were sent out at a time. To order, visit covid/gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

COVID-19 Free Testing Sites: We ask that you wear a mask at our testing sites and that you only come to be tested if you are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

• Prescott and Prescott Valley COVID-19 Testing Site: Prescott Gateway Mall, 3250 Gateway Blvd, Prescott. Days: Monday to Friday. Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Cottonwood Days: Monday to Friday. Time: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Location: 300 South Willard St Cottonwood, AZ, 86326. PCR test.

• Camp Verde Days: Monday to Friday. Time 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Location: 1298 W Finnie Flat Rd Camp Verde, AZ, 86322. PCR test.

For questions about vaccine registration or to find an appointment near you, visit azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

