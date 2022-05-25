Church News: May 26, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of May 25, 2022:

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat BeChukotai” May 28. Discussing the impacts and consequences of our actions. “Kabbalat Shabbat” zoom Friday service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Alliance Bible Church – ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message is “Overwhelmed by Grace” (Ruth 2). Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the church barbecue after! Midweek fellowships and Bible studies, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.



The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. A traditional Anglican parish, with emphasis on Biblical teachings focused on how to live an ancient faith in a modern world. Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; and Thursdays, Evensong at 4 p.m. Contact Father George Parrish at 928-327-9479 for information.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Come join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m., and every other Tuesday, 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29, in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis: “Who Are Our Sources?” Can you remember wisdom coming to you unexpectedly from a child, person sitting next to you, teacher, student, author? Let’s share. Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional at both services. Join us Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Karma or Forgiveness,” featuring music by our Unity Choir. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Saving Grace – Where is the Hope? Jesus’ Ascension gives us real hope. 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. Closer Look and Fellowship; 4 p.m. Tuesdays “The Messiah” study of the Old Testament; 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays “Where Love Abides” Women’s Bible study.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Shepherds Lane, Prescott, invites all to worship Saturdays, 5:30 p.m., and Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; Wednesday Healing Service at 10. Food Pantry, donations Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; pickups Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. We are called to be caretakers of the gift of God’s creation.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Ascension Sunday, 10 a.m. May 29, 7th Sunday of Easter. Roger Harlow, Certified Lay Minister’s message: “Church, Comes After Ascension.” Worship in church or livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website. Sunday School – Adults, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South.

Trinity Presbyterian Church. Join us where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service, and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship, and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, May 27, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church - Arizona’s first Protestant church - featuring in-person worship and live streaming (prescottumc.com/videos) Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Online “Prayer Time” weekdays at 2, and “Bilingual Devotionals” both Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6. 505 W. Gurley St., just west of courthouse plaza. 928-778-1950.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

ROGM, Realms of Glory Ministries meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Pastors Steven and Diane Barry, minsters Christian International. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays to hear Pastor Matt’s message, or come at 9 to join a Sunday School class. This week, Pastor Matt teaches on Acts 4:32-5:16 – “A Great Church.” Find us at 148 S. Marina St. in downtown Prescott, or at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV, Sunday Worship services May 29, Memorial Weekend, one service at 10 a.m. Live streaming and masking is optional. All are welcome. Free takeout meal May 27.

Prescott Community Church, www.pccaz.org, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Live streaming available. Come worship our risen Lord with us this week: Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10. Sermon Series “The Holy Spirit,” The Helper, The Comforter, Spirit of God. “We are the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS). Join us for worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. followed with fellowship and refreshments; 11 a.m. is bible studies and Sunday School. Tuesday is an adult bible study at 10 a.m. and Friday is a women’s bible study at 9:30. He is Risen!

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church - We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.