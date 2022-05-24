OFFERS
Tuesday, May 24
Stage II Fire Restrictions begin Thursday morning in Prescott area, forest

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 8 a.m.

Fire departments in the Greater Prescott area, as well as the Prescott National Forest, will implement Stage II Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26.

The area this affects includes the 42 square miles of the City of Prescott, and the 365 square miles of the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA), which includes the towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley and Paulden, as well as the lands on the Prescott National Forest, according to news releases from Prescott Fire Deputy Chief/Fire Marshal Tom Knapp, CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase, and the Prescott National Forest.

CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with the areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley that are south of Prescott.

The Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority will enact Stage II Fire Restrictions on Thursday morning, consistent with the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County areas not protected by fire districts or area fire departments.

“These restrictions will stay in effect until we receive significant rain throughout the area to justify lifting these restrictions,” authorities stated. “Please have a safe summer" and visit their websites at www.cazfire.org, http://www.prescott-az.gov/services/fire/ or https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott for more information.

FIRE RESTRICTIONS

Stage I - which began in early May 2022:

• NO residential burn permits will be issued.

• Use of model rockets is PROHIBITED.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are PROHIBITED except upon approval of a pyrotechnics permit.

• NO smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• NO outdoor use of firearms.

• Cooking, warming, or camp fires (ash or ember producing) ARE ALLOWED at single and multi-family residential properties and Town parks (where approved) but MUST BE attended at all times.

Stage II - which begin May 26, 2022:

• NO burn permits will be issued-residential or commercial.

• Use of model rockets is PROHIBITED.

• Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are PROHIBITED except upon approval of a pyrotechnics permit.

• NO smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

• NO outdoor use of firearms.

• Welding, cutting and grinding is PROHIBITED; permission may be granted under special circumstances and repair situations as approved by the Fire Marshal. (See below)

• Chain saws are allowed with a spark arrestor, water or fire extinguisher and a fire watch.

• Warming fires, camp fires, as well as charcoal and wood burning barbecues (ember and ash producing) are PROHIBITED in all locations. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flame such as tiki lamps.

• The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbeque cooking grills or fire pits MAY BE USED as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device, and can be turned off.

Note about welding, cutting and grinding: Under Stage II fire restrictions, any outdoor spark or flame producing activity, including welding, cutting, and grinding shall require the following:

• A Fire Department permit for a specific time period, location, and activity granting permission to conduct such activity in a safe manner.

• A fire watch: an individual with the sole purpose of watching for any sparks and/or ignition.

• Firefighting tool(s) such as a shovel.

• Approved water supply available from a hose, water truck, etc.

For more information, visit www.cazfire.org, http://www.prescott-az.gov/services/fire/ or https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.

