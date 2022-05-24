Obituary: Wayne Lonnie Wiles
Wayne Lonnie Wiles was a loving husband and father who will always be remembered. He left this life on May 11, 2022. Wayne grew up in Alhambra, California. He spent 2 years in the navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a mailman for 37 years before retiring in 2002. He was a volunteer at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.
He started collecting stamps as a child and later became an avid coin collector. He often commented on the beauty of the coins. He loved bowling, traveling, and all-you-can-eat restaurants. He was a good, humble man with a strong testimony of the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Virginia & Laurel), his brother (Ken), his first wife (Jennie), and 4 grandchildren (Keagon, Tylee, Jessica, & Brook). He is survived by his wife (Teri-Lyn), 6 children (Holly A., Jim, Alaina, Holly L., RaTray, & Benjamin), and 13 grandchildren (Tanner, Gracie, Waylon, AJ, Rebecca, Crystal, Kyle, Brenna, Brittany, Allisa, Ryan, Joe, & Kaleb).
Information provided by the family.
