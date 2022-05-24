Obituary: Wayne Lonnie Wiles

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New Police Chief Bob Ticer says he plans to bring stability to Prescott Valley Police Department Yavapai County offices closed for Memorial Day Prescott Valley Police to conduct DUI patrols over Memorial Day weekend May 27-30 Prescott Council prepares for update of city’s General Plan State, area superintendents ask lawmakers to invest $1B of surplus into public education Effort underway to commemorate JS Acker’s gravesite with musical score Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID Gov. Ducey orders flags at state government building lowered to half-mast in honor of Texas shooting victims Arizona again near bottom of states for per pupil spending, Census says Arizona court upholds man's convictions, death sentences

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Wayne Lonnie Wiles

Originally Published: May 24, 2022 9:50 p.m.

Wayne Lonnie Wiles was a loving husband and father who will always be remembered. He left this life on May 11, 2022. Wayne grew up in Alhambra, California. He spent 2 years in the navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a mailman for 37 years before retiring in 2002. He was a volunteer at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

He started collecting stamps as a child and later became an avid coin collector. He often commented on the beauty of the coins. He loved bowling, traveling, and all-you-can-eat restaurants. He was a good, humble man with a strong testimony of the gospel.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Virginia & Laurel), his brother (Ken), his first wife (Jennie), and 4 grandchildren (Keagon, Tylee, Jessica, & Brook). He is survived by his wife (Teri-Lyn), 6 children (Holly A., Jim, Alaina, Holly L., RaTray, & Benjamin), and 13 grandchildren (Tanner, Gracie, Waylon, AJ, Rebecca, Crystal, Kyle, Brenna, Brittany, Allisa, Ryan, Joe, & Kaleb).

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries