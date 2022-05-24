Obituary Notice: Juanita M. Hildebrand

New Police Chief Bob Ticer says he plans to bring stability to Prescott Valley Police Department

Yavapai County offices closed for Memorial Day

Prescott Valley Police to conduct DUI patrols over Memorial Day weekend May 27-30

Prescott Council prepares for update of city’s General Plan

State, area superintendents ask lawmakers to invest $1B of surplus into public education

Effort underway to commemorate JS Acker’s gravesite with musical score

Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID

Gov. Ducey orders flags at state government building lowered to half-mast in honor of Texas shooting victims

Arizona again near bottom of states for per pupil spending, Census says

Arizona court upholds man's convictions, death sentences