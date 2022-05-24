Obituary: Cristina Gray (Cristina M. Howe)
Cristina Gray, aka Cristina M. Howe, 45, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away in San Diego, California, on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born Feb. 3, 1977, in Albany, New York.
Cristina is survived by her father, Paul Howe; mother, Brandy Howe; brother, Jeffrey Howe; and three children, Dylan Gray, Jayden Gray and Lincoln Gray of Mesa, Arizona.
She graduated from Marcos de Niza High School, attended Arizona State University and Mesa Community College, working toward her teaching degree.
Services were held May 12, 2022, at the Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery, 1300 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
