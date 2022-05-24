Obituary: Brandan James Armstrong
Originally Published: May 24, 2022 9:49 p.m.
Brandan James Armstrong, born June 18, 1979 to Morris and Frankie Armstrong in Prescott, Arizona, passed away Jan. 16, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside at Mountain View Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona, at 1 p.m. on June 11, 2022.
Most Read
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- No injuries or structure damage reported as pilot makes emergency landing near Prescott Regional Airport
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 17, 2022
- Need2Know: Wendy's dining room in Prescott Valley expected to reopen by end of May; C-A-L Ranch in Prescott Valley may open in late June; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties celebrates grand opening May 20
- Water line replacement to close part of Gurley Street downtown
- YCSO still searching for missing Prescott Valley man, 74, last seen hiking May 13 on Mingus Mountain
- Lake, Zipperman, Corona lead ‘We the People AZ Alliance’ rally in Prescott High School auditorium
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 21, 2022
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
- Crooks Fire spreads to 3,914 acres, but now 22% contained, Prescott National Forest officials say
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: