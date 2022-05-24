Gov. Ducey orders flags at state government building lowered to half-mast in honor of Texas shooting victims
PHOENIX — In coordination with the Presidential Proclamation, Gov. Doug Ducey today ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Saturday, May 28 in honor of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.
“Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas at this unimaginable time,” Gov. Ducey said. “Today’s events are heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly. In honor and remembrance of the victims, flags at all State of Arizona buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Saturday, May 28.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration.
