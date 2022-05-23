Pet of the Week: Willow (Catty Shack)

Willow is as cute in person as she is in her picture! She is loving, playful and very sure of herself. Willow is from a delightful litter with two other remaining siblings; Rickie and Frankie are her brothers. They are all being fostered by Emily who can be contacted at 574-276-5495 or inquire through cattyshackrescue.org.

Yavapai residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott.