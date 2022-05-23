Pet of the Week: Sweet Baby (Yavapai Humane Society)
Sweet Baby is a 9-year-old Terrier/American Pit Bull Mix who’s been with us since January. She’s a medium sized dog weighing in at 44 pounds of pure love!
She’s a big fan of attention from her handlers and being outside and exploring her surroundings. She is NOT a fan of other dogs though and will need to be the only animal in your home.
She could use some basic obedience training and a little work with walking on a leash to help correct her pulling. She’s sweet, friendly, lovable and we can’t understand why she’s still here!
If you are looking for a sweet girl to hang out with and be her one and only, give us a call at Yavapai Humane Society and ask to see Baby!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott. 928-445-2666.
