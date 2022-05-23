Pet of the Week: Peek-A-Boo (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Peek-A-Boo is a 13-year-old long-hair silver smoke female; the undercoat is about 5 shades lighter than the top coat. Unfortunately, her owner passed away, and family could not keep her. She’s shy but will warm up with patience, and is food motivated.
She is being fostered in a home with another cat and is really coming out of her shell. She recently had a dental visit and a new “do” and is turning into a different cat. She’s not very shy now and comes around for petting and affection.
She’s getting very curious and exploring, wanting to play and make friends with Ruby, the resident cat. She’s looking for a very quiet home with no other pets or one other calm cat. She loves brushing.
To meet Peek-A-Boo, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
