Jif peanut butter products recalled for outbreak investigation of salmonella

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425, as shown in this photo. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425, as shown in this photo. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 23, 2022 1:20 p.m.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services, CDC’s review of epidemiological information indicates that five out of five people reported consuming peanut butter and four of the five people specifically reported consuming different varieties of Jif brand peanut butter prior to becoming ill.

FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, KY, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak.

Epidemiologic evidence indicates that Jif brand peanut butter produced in the J.M. Smucker Company facility located in Lexington, KY, is the likely cause of illnesses in this outbreak.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 to 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425 (manufactured in Lexington, KY).

RECOMMENDATION

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, only if the first seven digits end with 425. This product has a two-year shelf life so consumers should check any Jif peanut butter in their home.

FDA recommends that if you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter that have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425 and the first seven digits end with 425, you should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the peanut butter. If you or someone in your household ate this peanut butter and have symptoms of salmonellosis, please contact your healthcare provider.

Please visit the link for a full product list: fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-peanut-butter-may-2022.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

