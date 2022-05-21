Obituary: Samuel ‘Sam’ Mondello
Samuel “Sam” Mondello, 90, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, Richmond, Illinois, and Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Sam is survived by his loving wife Regina “Jean”; four children: Sam Jr. (Mary), Kathy, Mark, and Gina (Roger) Atnes; eight grandchildren: Joey, Jenny (Jeff) Evans, Johnny (Christina) Reilly, Nikki, Sarah, Mya (Sebastian) Williams, Regan, and Scout Atnes; and four great-grandchildren: Mersai, Aiden, Iyla, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his daughter Antoinette “Toni” on January 31, 2019.
Sam was born July 31, 1931, in Utica, New York, to Giuseppe and Anna Mondello. During the Depression, the family moved to Chicago to be near relatives. In 1949 at the age of 18, Sam joined the United States Air Force. Not wanting to be apart from his longtime sweetheart, Jean, they married on December 2, 1950. Sam was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1953 and began his lifelong career with AT&T. He retired in December of 1988 at the age of 57.
Sam kept busy in retirement; he helped start the “Stateline Classic Antique Touring Society” Club (SCATS) in Richmond, Illinois, and founded the Tri-City Table Tennis Club in the Prescott, Arizona, area. Sam and Jean recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in December of 2021.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home, 10011 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 Main St., Richmond, Illinois. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
