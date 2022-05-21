Obituary: Ramona Sterling

Mom was born in Lovell, Wyoming, December 13, 1918. In the mid-1920’s, the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona.

In 1957, she and dad purchased the Skull Valley (Arizona) Ranch School, a home for mentally challenged adults.

They were the owner-operator of this facility for 50 years until retiring to Las Fuentes in Prescott, Arizona, where they lived out the rest of their lives.

She would tell everyone how nice Las Fuentes is and how well they took care of everything. Mom passed in the early morning hours of May 14, 2022.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.