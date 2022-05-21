Obituary: Oscar A. Andrade

Oscar peacefully left his loving family to join our Lord in heaven on May 14. He was devoted to his family and especially his best friend, his loving wife of 70-plus years, Michele.

Oscar was born and grew up on a dairy farm in rural Phoenix, Arizona, where he attended Fowler Elementary School, graduated from St. Mary’s High School and completed business college.

At the early age of 19 he enlisted in the Army, where he served during WWII as an MP protecting the critical supply trains in Nuremberg, Germany. After serving his country, Oscar returned to civilian life as the Treasurer for Pepsi Bottling Company for many years and later retired from Southwest Health Care Credit Union.

Oscar truly enjoyed retirement as he and Michele moved from Phoenix to Prescott, Arizona, in 1989, where they contributed in many ways to their church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and various community charity organizations. Oscar was most proud of his service in the Knights of Columbus, where he served as President and led many fund-raising events for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and elementary school.

Oscar with his beloved best friend and wife, Michele, at his side, they raised five children and as their family grew, he so loved when the family gathered to share in food, fun and much love.

He leaves behind a warm and loving family, four daughters, Linda Luman (Larry spouse), Teri Denaro (JD spouse), Becky Day (Kevin spouse), Cathy Largay (John spouse) and one son, Anthony Andrade (Kimberly spouse). Oscar held so dear to his heart his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

While his dear family and friends will miss him terribly, we are at peace knowing he is with our loving Lord.

A Rosary will be held for Oscar at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 24 with a Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

