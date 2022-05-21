Obituary Notice: Sondra J. Schweigert

Community garden plan, General Plan Committee up for review by Prescott Council May 24

Photos: United Animal Friends presents annual Woof Down Lunch event

Bradshaw Mountain High School’s Class of 2022 graduates May 19 at Findlay Toyota Center

Final bow: Three-decade PHS music director ends career in spring concert

Kavanagh comments could fuel challenge to early voting law

Court: Arizona has right to appeal tax-cut restriction in COVID-relief funds act

Summer is when things sizzle, so does OLLI

Prescott Valley Police to beef up traffic patrols on Sommer Drive, between Navajo and Lakeshore drives

Need2Know: Wendy's dining room in Prescott Valley expected to reopen by end of May; C-A-L Ranch in Prescott Valley may open in late June; Fikes Orthopedic Specialties celebrates grand opening May 20

YCCHS warns of virus-carrying mosquitoes during monsoon season