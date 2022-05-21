OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Sarah J. White

Originally Published: May 21, 2022 9 p.m.

Sarah J. White, born December 4, 1949, in Long Beach, California, passed away May 16, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

