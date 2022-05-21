Obituary: Margaret ‘Aunt Margie’ Wickersham

Margaret “Aunt Margie” Wickersham, 86, of Prescott, Arizona, born February 13, 1936, passed away on May 9, 2022.

Aunt Margie was predeceased by her parents, Sylvester and Lydia Pyka; sisters Sylvia, Leonora, Rita, and Mary Ann; brothers Father Frank, Leonard and John; and her beloved husband Arthur Wickersham. She is survived by nieces Lydia, Janna, Loretta, Elaine, Therese, and Gina; nephews James, Keith, and Barry; grand-nephews Brian, Tyler, Andrew, Graham, and Zane; grand-nieces Samantha and Katie; great-grand-nephews Tommy, Mason, Blake, and Bodhi, great-grand-nieces Brigid and Tessa; along with numerous members of the community and close friends who were like family to her and loved her throughout her long life.

Margaret entered into the Immaculate Heart Convent early in her life and was returned to the community after some 20 years of devotion, where she met and married the love of her life, Arthur Wickersham. They relocated from Northern California to their home in Prescott, Arizona, where Margaret and Arthur were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Margaret taught at Sacred Heart Catholic School for 14 years and has a large extended family in the Prescott community who grew up under her instruction and knew and loved her.

Margaret was a home body and devoted wife that enjoyed gardening, feeding the squirrels and Blue Jays, singing and playing the guitar, making sure her propane tank was always full, and telling stories — and she had a lifetime of stories to tell.

There will be a Celebration of Life on July 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to honor her. Interment will be held following mass at Prescott National Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.