Obituary: Frances C. Pearson

Frances C. Pearson, born September 24, 1942, in Tolleson, Arizona, passed away May 14, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 23, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., with a Graveside to follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.



Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. In- formation provided by the funeral home.