Adoption Spotlight: George
Originally Published: May 21, 2022 8:47 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He would like his future family to know that he is playful, a cat person and enjoys trying new things. Get to know George and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
