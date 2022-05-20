FIFA plans to announce 2026 World Cup sites on June 16

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Feds approve 35,000 more work visas, as firms struggle to fill open jobs More Phoenix school districts adding electric buses to their fleets Arizona developer's lawyer wants to rebut US House charges Lake, Zipperman, Corona lead ‘We the People AZ Alliance’ rally in Prescott High School auditorium Free car seat safety check to be held May 25 in Prescott Valley YC propels 62 graduates into ‘hero’ nursing, radiologic technology professions Study: Arizona sees second-highest resignation rate in US County approves list of 37 water, sewer improvement grants in rural communities HUSD first of Quad-Cities districts to celebrate close of 2021-22 school year Recreation, fire, police projects slated to benefit from Prescott’s $5.9M in federal COVID recovery money

Subscribe Now
Friday, May 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

FIFA plans to announce 2026 World Cup sites on June 16
Soccer

State Farm Stadium seen in a general outside view before a game between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale. (Matt Patterson/AP)

State Farm Stadium seen in a general outside view before a game between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale. (Matt Patterson/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 20, 2022 1:47 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries