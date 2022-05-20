Cartoon EXTRAS: May 20, 2022
Originally Published: May 20, 2022 8:07 p.m.
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Enjoy.
Photo Gallery
Editorial Cartoons: May 20, 222
Most Read
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Breaking: YCSO search crews find missing 74-year-old hiker dead on Mingus Mountain; dog rescued
- Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 17, 2022
- Need2Know: Prescott’s LazyG Brewhouse wins gold medal at World Beer Cup; First Culver’s restaurant in Prescott opens on Willow Creek Road; Maggie’s Hospice relocates to Miller Valley Road
- YCSO still searching for missing Prescott Valley man, 74, last seen hiking May 13 on Mingus Mountain
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 15, 2022
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area
- Crooks Fire spreads to 3,914 acres, but now 22% contained, Prescott National Forest officials say
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: