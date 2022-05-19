OFFERS
Obituary: Velma (Mickey) Moseley

Velma (Mickey) Moseley. (Courtesy)

Velma (Mickey) Moseley. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 19, 2022 9:30 p.m.

Velma (Mickey) Moseley, 78 years, born in Prescott, Arizona, passed away on May 16, 2022.

Beloved Wife, Mother and G.G. is survived by her husband of 59 years, Elmer Moseley, her brother Bill Chesney, her daughter Karen (Steve) Butler, her two sons Michael (Jennifer) Moseley and A.J. Moseley, five grandchildren Cristina, Daniel, Meagan, Ava and Natalia; and three great-grandchildren Harlee, Hunter and Holden.

Mickey loved volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul of Prescott and serving her friends of the community.

There will be a Rosary 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, Arizona.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers to please donate to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Prescott, Arizona 120 N. Summit Ave. Prescott, AZ, 86301 in memory of Mickey Moseley.

Please visit heritagemortuary.com to sign Mickey’s online guest book, Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by the funeral home.

