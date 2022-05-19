Adoption Spotlight: Fekkial
Originally Published: May 19, 2022 9:23 p.m.
Fekkial, who likes to go by Colter, is a friendly and inquisitive boy who loves going to school, spending time outdoors, and playing with remote control planes and cars. His favorite sports are basketball, flag football and soccer, and he absolutely loves his birthday and spending time with family and friends. Get to know Fekkial and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
