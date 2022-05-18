Crooks Fire Public Safety closure area reduced May 18, Forest Service officials say

Prescott National Forest officials took command of the Crooks Fire the night of May 17, a Forest Service news release reported, adding that the Central West Zone Incident Management Team led by Ryan Barela “did a fantastic job managing the fire and produced a solid plan for local resources.”

“Fire activity has been minimal, with no growth,” the release stated. “Firefighters will continue to closely monitor the fire on the ground and utilize aerial resources as needed until the fire is fully contained.”

A fire is considered fully contained when firefighters are confident that the line around the perimeter of a fire will prevent it from spreading any further, the release added.

Prescott National Forest released a new Forest Order at 8 a.m. May 18, which reduced the Crooks Fire Public Safety closure area. Detailed information and a map are available on the Prescott National Forest’s website at bit.ly/ 3LoMXTl and bit.ly/39ym4Pz.

POST-FIRE HAZARDS

Post-fire hazards still exist within the closure area, forest officials stated in the release, including unstable soils and the potential for falling rocks in the fire-scarred area.

Residents in the Crooks Fire area must use caution while driving on the roads, as firefighters continue to work in and around the fire, Forest Service officials say. Residents also must be wary of fire-weakened trees, ash pits and burned-stump holes.

Roads on the closure-area boundary remain closed to the public, except for County Road 56 (Senator Highway), which will stay open, the release added.

RECREATION SITES UPDATE

Recreation sites that remain closed to the public include:

• Groom Creek Trailhead 307;

• Groom Creek Loop Trail No. 307;

• Isabella Trail No. 377; and

•Spruce Mountain Lookout and Picnic Site.

Groom Creek Horse Camp will reopen once residual base-camp personnel, associated equipment and debris is removed, the release stated. All other developed recreation day-use sites are open.

For a complete list, visit fs.usda.gov/prescott.

STAGE 1 FIRE RESTRICTIONS REMINDER

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions remain in place on the Prescott National Forest and State Trust Lands in Yavapai County, the release stated.

“Campfires are restricted to developed campsites only, and smoking is only allowed inside a building or vehicle,” the release added. “Target shooting and fireworks are prohibited on both the Prescott National Forest and all State Trust land.”

For more information, visit WildlandFire.az.gov.

ADDITIONAL INFO

For more information about the closure area, call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

For information about the Prescott National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/prescott/, facebook.com/PrescottNF and twitter.com/PrescottNF.