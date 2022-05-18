Adoption Spotlight: Dwaun

Dwaun is a self-described dog person – particularly when it comes to dachshunds, golden retrievers and pugs. He loves sports, especially football and basketball, and will never turn down pizza, tamales, ramen noodles or Oreos. At school, he enjoys many of his classes, including English, science, social studies and PE. Get to know Dwaun and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.