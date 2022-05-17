Obituary: Russell Eugene Walton

Russell Eugene Walton’s fondness for life ended before his death. Russ passed away on May 9, 2022, at 66 years, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Russell was born to the late C. Eugene Walton and Lois Walton on April 5, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent most of his childhood in Cincinnati, where his grandparents lived. His household moved to Arizona, where he graduated from Prescott High School and completed his Associate’s degree at Yavapai College. Afterward, Russ served a four-year tour in Germany as military police for the army. He remained a public servant for the next 34 years as a detention officer for Maricopa County Jail.

Russell will remain in our hearts for being an excellent husband and loving father. He was a smart, generous, funny, and hard-working man. His passion for reading made him extremely knowledgeable on history, geography, politics, and current events. He enjoyed music, trains, games, collecting coins, piggy banks, Funko Pops, and baseball cards. His favorite sports teams were the L.A. Kings and Dodgers. He enjoyed taking his family on the annual Disneyland vacation to ride his favorite ride, Splash Mountain. The love for his family was the only thing that exceeded the love for his country. Russell is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ana Walton; his son, Alejandro Walton; and his two daughters, Gabriela Rubi and Ariana Walton.



The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Prescott National Cemetery. The Celebration of Life will be at ‘Tis Art Gallery at 2 p.m. Donations, instead of flowers, may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

Information provided by the funeral home.