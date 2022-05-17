Obituary: Russell Eugene Walton
Russell Eugene Walton’s fondness for life ended before his death. Russ passed away on May 9, 2022, at 66 years, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Russell was born to the late C. Eugene Walton and Lois Walton on April 5, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent most of his childhood in Cincinnati, where his grandparents lived. His household moved to Arizona, where he graduated from Prescott High School and completed his Associate’s degree at Yavapai College. Afterward, Russ served a four-year tour in Germany as military police for the army. He remained a public servant for the next 34 years as a detention officer for Maricopa County Jail.
Russell will remain in our hearts for being an excellent husband and loving father. He was a smart, generous, funny, and hard-working man. His passion for reading made him extremely knowledgeable on history, geography, politics, and current events. He enjoyed music, trains, games, collecting coins, piggy banks, Funko Pops, and baseball cards. His favorite sports teams were the L.A. Kings and Dodgers. He enjoyed taking his family on the annual Disneyland vacation to ride his favorite ride, Splash Mountain. The love for his family was the only thing that exceeded the love for his country. Russell is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ana Walton; his son, Alejandro Walton; and his two daughters, Gabriela Rubi and Ariana Walton.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Prescott National Cemetery. The Celebration of Life will be at ‘Tis Art Gallery at 2 p.m. Donations, instead of flowers, may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Prescott sells McCormick Street property; mixed-use marketplace planned at site
- Prescott moves ahead with 10-year plan to acquire large parcel on Glassford Hill
- Prescott woman killed in ATV rollover accident
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 15, 2022
- Old Circle K building in Prescott Valley demolished; Human Bean Coffee Shop soon to take its place
- YCSO still searching for missing Prescott Valley man, 74, last seen hiking May 13 on Mingus Mountain
- Need2Know: Prescott’s LazyG Brewhouse wins gold medal at World Beer Cup; First Culver’s restaurant in Prescott opens on Willow Creek Road; Maggie’s Hospice relocates to Miller Valley Road
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 10, 2022
- Crooks Fire balloons to 1,600 acres; community meeting tonight
- High winds continue to challenge firefighters against 2,356-acre Crooks Fire April 22
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres
- Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds
- Salvage yard burns in Prescott Valley; fire crews quickly put it down
- Crooks Fire spreads to 2,000 acres as of Thursday morning
- Crooks Fire spreads to more than 8,000 acres, but containment back up to 20% April 27
- Prescott Valley Police seeks identity of suspect who allegedly broke into real-estate building May 10
- Crooks fire at 3,091 acres with 15% containment
- Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 600 acres
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: