Obituary: John D. Garner
John D. Garner, 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 5, 2022, in Prescott. He was born July 6, 1941, in Bragg City, Missouri, to John L. Garner and Zelpha L. McConnaughay Garner.
John arrived in Phoenix, Arizona, from Memphis, Tennessee, with his parents and sisters in 1955. John attended South Mountain High School and graduated in 1959. Soon there after, John met Gloria Jean Romero and they wed in 1962.
John joined the Carpenter’s Apprenticeship in 1957 and then went on to join the Phoenix Police Department in 1967. John served as a police officer in several capacities, including robbery detective for many years before becoming a burglary detective for many years retiring in 1987.
John also maintained a small construction company for many years, building patios and room additions. John and Jeanie moved to Prescott in 1988 and John became an investigator with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors retiring in 2003.
John and Jeanie settled on the “hill” in the Ho-Kay-Gan Village where they enjoyed outstanding views and many happy occasions. John and Jeanie (deceased May 2020) cherished their many friends, Friday dinner get-togethers at the Dry Gulch, camping and RVing and the Prescott lifestyle. John was an avid wood turner and active member of the Prescott Area Woodturners.
John and Jean were loyal friends and proud parents of their children, Rebecca and Eric. Their grandsons, Tristin and Brice, meant the world to them as well. John will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known him, his children and his grandchildren. John is preceded in death by Gloria J. Romero Garner, wife; and Freddie Garner, sister.
John is survived by Sheila Garner Trauscht, sister; Rebecca Garner, daughter; John Eric Garner, son; Dawn J. Garner, daughter-in-law; Tristin B. Garner and Brice M. Garner, grandchildren.
A memorial will be held sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Yavapai Humane Society.
Information provided by the family.
