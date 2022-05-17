Obituary: Carl William Swanson
Carl William Swanson passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, after suffering from sudden heart complications.
Carl was a loving father, son, and also a kind and caring friend. He was also a long-time employee of the Yavapai Humane Society, where he met a lot of his long-time friends. He leaves behind his son Tyler, his loving Rebecca, his long-time friend Vanessa, sisters and brother-in-law Robinette and Monty, and Annette and Jim, mother and father Laura and Arnold, and his wonderful friends and co-workers at Yavapai Humane Society.
Carl loved to go fishing and the outdoors, as well as the Seattle Seahawks and his dogs at Yavapai Humane Society.
We are holding a Celebration of Life Ceremony for Carl from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, May 22, at Fain Park in Prescott Valley. His family is welcoming all to come and celebrate the life of this beloved father and friend who will be missed dearly by all.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provide by the family.
