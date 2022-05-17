HR-happy Dodgers surge past D-Backs, win doubleheader opener

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mountain Valley Splash swimming pool opens May 28 Prescott’s building-naming policy now requires those proposing name change to pay for new signage State senate permanently bars COVID vaccine requirements for school attendance $281M proposed Prescott budget would include over 20 new staff positions, employee raises Arizona Public Service, former firefighter share thoughts on mitigation in wake of Crooks Fire Granite Mountain EcoSchool program furthers STEAM focus, engages students Personal advocacy in health care topic of program May 26 Yavapai College District Governing Board approves budget for 2022-23 Fiscal Year; no increase in property tax levy Prescott man, 36, charged with first-degree murder in shooting of his girlfriend, police report A gift horse indeed: Equestrian vaulting opens doors for children with disabilities

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

HR-happy Dodgers surge past D-Backs, win doubleheader opener
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tyler Gilbert, right, gets a visit to the mound by catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after Gilbert gave up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner during the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tyler Gilbert, right, gets a visit to the mound by catcher Daulton Varsho (12) after Gilbert gave up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner during the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 17, 2022 8:38 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries